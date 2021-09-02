Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 29,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,889. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,974,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.