Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $139,177.83 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 113,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,373. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

