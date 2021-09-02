Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,751. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

