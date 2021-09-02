Albany International Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.