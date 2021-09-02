Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CSFB

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.36.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$19.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.83 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

