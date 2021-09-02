Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $471.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

