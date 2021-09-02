Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $729.36

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $729.36 and last traded at $728.20, with a volume of 1515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $718.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 134.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 145.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

