Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $18.18

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $18.90. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 2,114 shares.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.