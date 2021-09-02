Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

ANCTF opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

