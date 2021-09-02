Alina (LON:ALNA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA) shares were down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 16,500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

The stock has a market cap of £4.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

About Alina (LON:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.

