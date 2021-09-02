Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALYA. Desjardins raised their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

ALYA opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.