Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 59,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

