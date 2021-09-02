Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 800 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIBB opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

