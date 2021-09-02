Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 117,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 262,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

