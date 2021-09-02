Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 31,407 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $227,000.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

