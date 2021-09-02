Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,460 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

