Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,608 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 86,732 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.56 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

