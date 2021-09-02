Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of OPKO Health worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of OPK opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.27.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
OPKO Health Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
