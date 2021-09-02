Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of OPKO Health worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

