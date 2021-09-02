Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $579.57 million, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

