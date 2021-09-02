Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AFX opened at GBX 1,840 ($24.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £753.50 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,656.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,510.93. Alpha FX Group has a 1 year low of GBX 846.35 ($11.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

