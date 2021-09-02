Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

APT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,295. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -1.62.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,425,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 2,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

