Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 17 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42.

Alphabet stock traded down $32.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,884.38. 1,091,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,418.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,612,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

