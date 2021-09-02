Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $7.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,916.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,700.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,414.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

