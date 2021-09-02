AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.00. 22,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

