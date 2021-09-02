AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $38,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 32,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,102. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.