Alvin Gerald Libin Purchases 4,814 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

