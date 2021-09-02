Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 39.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 42.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

