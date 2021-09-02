Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $170.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $138.68 and last traded at $136.04, with a volume of 8318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.96.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

