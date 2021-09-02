Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.57, but opened at $112.70. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $122.49, with a volume of 16,177 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Ambarella by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 65,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

