Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameren by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

