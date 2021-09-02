Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.