American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 28.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

