American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.78

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 12974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 736.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after acquiring an additional 257,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

