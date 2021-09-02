American Century Companies Inc. Has $113.49 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $113,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 220.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,371.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

