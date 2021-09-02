American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $129,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.93 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.89 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

