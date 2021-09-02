American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 121,219 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.29% of Natera worth $128,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natera by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in Natera by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,519 shares of company stock worth $22,108,377. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

