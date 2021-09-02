American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,449 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $96,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $427,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.14 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

