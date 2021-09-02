American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 310,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $123,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cigna by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 13.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

CI stock opened at $211.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

