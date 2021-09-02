American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

NYSE:AEO opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

