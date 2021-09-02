American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 155,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,403,619 shares.The stock last traded at $27.87 and had previously closed at $30.05.

The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

