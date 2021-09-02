American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 6,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 442,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

