American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,707. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

