American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.54.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

