American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $97,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.89. 1,795,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.61. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $300.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

