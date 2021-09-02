AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.80. 11,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,363. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

