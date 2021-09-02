Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $264.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
