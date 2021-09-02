Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $264.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

