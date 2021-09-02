Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.14. 8,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,838. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

