Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.