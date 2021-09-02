Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

