Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,566 shares of company stock worth $506,987. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 228,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.