Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 139,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,641. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

